India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: India and England are set to square off in what promises to be a mouth-watering five-Test series, starting June 20. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series will not only mark the start of the ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) cycle for both teams but will also see the dawn of a new era for the India National Cricket Team in Test format under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The young right-hander was appointed India National Cricket Team Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format and he will have the responsibility of leading a Test team sans seniors like the Hitman, Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin. Meanwhile, fans looking for the IND vs ENG live telecast channel and free streaming online details can find them below. India vs England 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The India vs England 2025 Test series starts on June 20 with the first Test at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series will come to an end with the fifth and final Test, being played at the Oval in London on July 31. India had toured England for a five-match Test series the last time in 2021-22, where the team had settled for a 2-2 draw. The last time India had won a Test series against England in England was way back in 2007. IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at Last Five India vs England Test Series.

How to Watch India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the India vs England 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary) TV channels. For India vs England 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch India vs England 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

JioHotstar has bagged the digital rights for the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch India vs England live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Will England dominate at home or would a new India National Cricket Team come out on top in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series?

