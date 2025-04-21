VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21: Waterful, an emerging leader in plant-based hydration solutions, is proud to announce the launch of BerryCola, a new functional beverage mix that combines the iconic flavor of cola with the nutritional benefits of natural fruit extracts, plant-based betanin, and essential electrolytes. Positioned as a clean-label alternative to traditional colas and sports drinks, BerryCola is poised to disrupt the beverage segment with its unique combination of taste, health, and convenience.

Product Overview:

BerryCola is formulated as a powdered hydration mix designed to be stirred into water, creating a low-calorie, refreshing drink that meets the demands of today's health-conscious consumers. Each pack contains 15 individual sachets, each delivering 7.5g of formulation per 250 ml serving. When mixed with 250ml of water, BerryCola provides a flavorful and revitalizing berrycola with significantly low sugar content compared to conventional soft drinks.

Key Functional Ingredients:

Natural Berry Flavors - Derived from natural blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries, these fruit extracts offer a complex flavor profile while contributing to the antioxidant content of the beverage.

Natural Cola Flavor - Provides the familiar taste experience of cola, derived from natural sources.

Beetroot Betanin - A natural plant-based colorant that gives BerryCola its characteristic ruby tone while offering antioxidant benefits.

Natural Caramel - Contributes to the deep brown hues typically associated with cola beverages, derived through natural methods.

Natural Lemon Flavor - Adds balance with a bright citrus note, enhancing overall palatability.

Stevia - A plant-derived zero-calorie sweetener that enables significant sugar reduction without compromising taste.

Unrefined Sugar - Incorporated in minimal amounts (3.9g per 250ml serving), ensuring that the total sugar content is 10X lower than conventional colas.

Sodium and Electrolytes - Added to support hydration and replenish minerals lost through physical activity.

Vitamins & Minerals Premix - Includes essential micronutrients to support immune function, energy metabolism, and overall wellness.

Product Claims:

No artificial colors or nature identical colors

No artificial flavors or nature identical flavours

No caffeine

No preservatives

No artificial sweeteners

Market Positioning:

BerryCola is targeted at:

- Health-conscious individuals seeking a flavorful yet low-sugar alternative to carbonated cola soft drinks.

- Athletes and fitness enthusiasts requiring natural electrolyte support post-exercise.

- Parents looking for safe, clean hydration options for children.

- Professionals desiring a non-caffeinated mid-day refreshment.

Product Usage:

BerryCola is versatile and easy to use:

- As a Classic Beverage: Mix one sachet into 250ml of cold water.

- With Sparkling Water: For a fizzy, soda-like experience.

- In Mocktails: Can be incorporated into creative beverage applications.

Brand Statement:

"BerryCola is an evolution in hydration," said Prathish Nair, Founder of Waterful. "It delivers the indulgence of cola, enhanced with the benefits of real berries, plant-based betanin, and functional hydration. We believe consumers shouldn't have to choose between flavor and health. With BerryCola, they get both."

About Waterful:

Waterful is a clean-label beverage brand committed to offering plant-based hydration alternatives free from artificial additives, preservatives, and excess sugar. Its range of functional drinks is designed for modern lifestyles, emphasizing health, transparency, and taste.

Availability:

BerryCola will be available online at www.waterful.in & instant delivery apps - Zepto, Big Basket and Amazon.

Media Contact:Prathish NairFounder, Waterful+91 9845178092prathish@stranza.in

