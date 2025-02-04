New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), has announced the TruthTell Hackathon as part of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, this pioneering initiative is set to develop AI-powered solutions aimed at real-time misinformation detection and verification in the fast-paced world of live broadcasting.

Misinformation spreads rapidly in today's media environment, and the challenge of detecting false information during live broadcasts has never been more pressing.

To address this, the TruthTell Hackathon calls upon developers, data scientists, and media professionals to create AI tools that can verify content in real time, enhancing trust and transparency within the media landscape.

By using cutting-edge technology, the initiative aims to safeguard the integrity of information presented to the public.

With a total prize pool of Rs10 lakh, the hackathon invites global participants to rise to the challenge of protecting viewers from misleading content.

Winners will not only receive cash prizes but also gain valuable mentorship and incubation opportunities from leading tech professionals. These prizes aim to nurture the ethical use of artificial intelligence in journalism, promoting innovation that aligns with global standards of truth and accuracy.

The response to the TruthTell Hackathon has been overwhelming, with over 5,600 registrations globally, and a notable 36 per cent participation from women.

This diverse and enthusiastic turnout underscores the widespread interest in using technology to enhance media integrity. It is expected that the solutions developed through this hackathon will play a crucial role in promoting responsible journalism and safeguarding viewers from falsehoods.

The key objectives of the hackathon include the development of AI-powered tools for real-time detection and verification of information in live broadcasts, enhancing trust and transparency in the media landscape, and encouraging the ethical use of artificial intelligence in news reporting. These goals aim to address the urgent need for reliable and accurate information in the age of digital media.

The hackathon will proceed in several phases, with the Prototype Submission Deadline set for 21st February 2025. Final presentations will take place at the end of March 2025, with winners being showcased at WAVES Summit 2025.

This timeline offers participants ample opportunity to refine their solutions and showcase their innovative approaches to combating misinformation.

The TruthTell Hackathon, part of Season 1 of the Create in India Challenge (CIC), is being supported by key government and tech partners, including the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), IndiaAI Mission, and DataLEADS.

These collaborations highlight ICEA's commitment to fostering innovation in media technology and ensuring the future of ethical broadcasting in India.

Registration for the TruthTell Hackathon is closing soon, with the prototype submission deadline fast approaching on 21st February 2025. To learn more and register, visit https://icea.org.in/truthtell/. (ANI)

