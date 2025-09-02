New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India is set to become one of the most important semiconductor destinations in the world, according to Fumihiko "Ray" Kaminaga, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Tokyo Electron Limited. Speaking to ANI at the Semicon India 2025 on Tuesday, Kaminaga said the country's growing pool of talent and government support make it a strong investment choice for the chip-making industry.

While Kaminaga did not provide specific figures for upcoming investments, he made it clear that the company views India as part of its long-term strategy. "Yes, it's a good opportunity, subsidized by the government for the design center and design technologies. We would like to work together for the semiconductor growth in the world. I don't have the numbers. But I'm sure that we will do the investment," he told ANI.

Regarding partnerships or joint ventures in India, Kaminaga stated that the company is not currently exploring joint ventures but remains open to collaboration.

"Possibility, but we do provide the solution by ourselves. But we are working with our customers and the local suppliers as well. But we don't have an idea today to have a joint venture in India yet," he clarified.

Kaminaga explained that Tokyo Electron has already laid a foundation in India with offices and service stations.

"Oh yes, we built up our office here first in Bangalore, and we also provide service stations in Gujarat, Ahmedabad and also in Dholera. We established some local stations, and we are also working with the local engineering suppliers like HCL and Tata Consultations," he said.

He emphasised that collaboration with Indian engineers and suppliers will play a crucial role in developing effective solutions. "So working together, in the future, we could provide more resources, working with the local people to provide hardware and software solutions for us. It's a great opportunity. We see big potential, lots of talented people in India and also very strong support from Prime Minister Modi and the government," Kaminaga noted.

Explaining the company's offerings, Kaminaga pointed out that Tokyo Electron covers a broad range of semiconductor equipment. "We provide a lot of front-end equipment such as edge, restore tools, film formation and cleaning, as well as backend systems like testing. We have a wide variety of products," he said. (ANI)

