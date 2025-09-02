Mumbai, September 2: The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will commence on September 9, with the top teams from Asia competing for glory. Ahead of the tournament, let's take a look at the players with the most fifties in this tournament so far. BCCI Invites Bids To Replace Dream11 As India National Cricket Team Lead Sponsor Ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is top of this list with four fifites in 10 T20I games of the competition.

2. Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan (Photo credit: X @therealpcb)

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammed Rizwan has managed to score three fifties in the six T20I games of the tournament.

3. Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal (Photo Credits- X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal is third in the list with two half-centuries in four T20I matches of the Asia Cup. India's Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Aakash Chopra Calls for Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion, Backs Him To Shine in Continental Tournament (Watch Video).

4. Babar Hayat

Bob Hayat (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Hong Kong batter Babar Hayat has so far scored two half-centuries in the five T20Is of the Asia Cup

5. Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis Century Celebration for Sri Lanka (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka right-hand batter Kusal Mendis is fifth in the list with two fifties in the six matches of the T20I Asia Cup so far.