Davos [Switzerland], January 17 (ANI): The World Economic Forum (WEF) is preparing for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with top global leaders, CEOs, and experts set to attend. Despite the challenges posed by the current geopolitical landscape, WEF CEO and President Børge Brende remains optimistic about the potential for dialogue and collaboration.

In a post on X, Brende shared excerpts from an interview with a Swiss French-language daily newspaper highlighting the importance of technological innovation in driving growth and progress.

Also Read | M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Given Permission To Host IPL, International Matches Again, Says Karnataka State Cricket Association.

"The economy is very resilient; it's holding up very well," Brende said. "And from our perspective, this is mainly thanks to the huge investments in artificial intelligence and related technologies."

Brende also highlighted the significant structural economic challenge of global debt, which has reached its highest level since 1945. "Debt interest is the largest item in some countries' budgets," he said. "Current geopolitics is very complex. We are entering a new era. We are seeing the outlines of a new world order. I hope it will not be marked by a return to the law of the jungle," he said.

Also Read | Javed Akhtar Rules Out 'Communal Element' in AR Rahman's 'Power Shift' Comment (Watch Video).

"We must find a way to navigate this environment. Incidentally, businesses and trade are a bit like water finding its way," Brende added.

Brende emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, citing scientists who argue that AI could compress two decades of research into just two to three years. He also pointed to breakthroughs in nuclear fusion research, including work associated with CERN, calling it "revolutionary."

"What CERN is doing in fusion is revolutionary; it's a goldmine. If we can produce nuclear electricity without waste and without major risks, it will be unprecedented. So I try to maintain an optimistic outlook, even though there are many challenges," he said.

"If we can produce nuclear electricity without waste and without major risks, it will be unprecedented," Brende said. "So I try to maintain an optimistic outlook, even though there are many challenges."

The WEF is also expected to focus on the theme of technological advancement, with top tech leaders such as Jensen Huang from Nvidia and Satya Nadella from Microsoft set to attend. Brende highlighted the importance of technology and innovation in driving growth and progress.

"Technology is the biggest change since 2025. We thought the global geopolitical situation would lead to economic gloom. But surprisingly, the economy is very resilient; it's holding up very well. And from our perspective, this is mainly thanks to the huge investments in artificial intelligence and related technologies," he said.

Brende also discussed the WEF's priorities for the upcoming meeting, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and the global economic outlook. "The world is changing, and for us, it is also important to have all the presidents from Africa, Latin America, and Asia," Brende said.

The WEF has confirmed the attendance of several high-profile leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and US President Donald Trump.

The WEF's annual meeting in Davos is set to take place amid heightened global uncertainty, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and concerns about the global economy. However, Brende remains optimistic about the potential for collaboration and progress.

"We are a place that brings people together," he said. "We can try to influence things because we want positive results. But we don't want to over-communicate, because that's counterproductive."

According to Brende, the biggest risk facing the world is a full-blown escalation into war, a major war. "If that happens, it will be dramatic," he said. "But I would say that the probability is low. On the other hand, the impact, if it does happen, will be very great."

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)