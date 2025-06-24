PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24: WIKATI, a trusted name in global education, announces the strategic expansion of its study abroad services to five additional countries. Building on a successful 13 year legacy and having placed more than 15,000 students worldwide, WIKATI will now guide students in their academic pathways across six top international destinations the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Germany and France.

Also Read | Fact Check: Are K-Drama Heartthrobs IU and Lee Jong Suk Married After Over 2 Years of Public Dating? Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Instagram Post.

Supported by a network of over 1,600 global partner universities, WIKATI connects students to top-ranked institutions across globally recognized universities. These associations ensure students gain access to world class academic programs, smooth admissions and a seamless transition to their dream universities.

WIKATI's university network spans a wide range of academic disciplines, including business & management, engineering and technology, data science & AI, public health, biomedical sciences, social sciences, media & communication, arts and design. Its strategic collaborations facilitate streamlined admissions, scholarship support and career-oriented study options for international students.

Also Read | Fashion Critics: From Anonymous to Vocal - Is Our Perception of Fashion Changing?.

With a 98.6% visa success rate and a proven track record of personalised counselling and trusted guidance, WIKATI has introduced eight value-added services as part of its ongoing growth strategy. From selecting the right course to arriving on campus, these services ensure end-to-end support at every stage of the journey. Guided by its core promise, 'Studying Abroad, Simplified', WIKATI aims to remove the complexities experienced in the study abroad process. Offerings include expert counselling, documentation guidance, university application processing, financial aid and scholarships, overseas education loan, VISA application assistance, travel and accommodation assistance.

To learn more about WIKATI's visit https://www.wikatiedu.com

About WIKATI, Hyderabad

Established in 2007, WIKATI is a global education consulting firm that connects high-potential students with top-tier universities worldwide. Over 13 years WIKATI has offered full-stack solutions for 15000+ students aspiring to study abroad, while also delivering curated recruitment strategies as a global recruitment partner to 1600+ leading universities. A 98.6% VISA success rate and a 4.9/5 student satisfaction score reflect WIKATI's commitment to its core promise: Studying Abroad, Simplified. Operating from India, Dubai and the United Kingdom, WIKATI offers region-specific expertise backed by a global perspective, empowering students to confidently pursue international education with trusted, end-to-end guidance.

Media contact:Swathi Arora, swathi.arora@woxsen.edu.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717589/WIKATI_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)