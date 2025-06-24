South Korean singer and actress Lee Ji Eun, also known as IU, is one of the most loved celebrities in the K Entertainment industry. IU, who was last seen in the romance slice-of-life series When Life Gives You Tangerines, alongside Bark Bo Gum, is making waves online due to her personal life. The actress who was confirmed to be in a relationship with K-Drama star Lee Jong Suk has left fans overjoyed after their marriage rumours surfaced online. According to a viral social media post, the couple who went public with their relationship in 2022 has reportedly tied the knot, and what’s claimed to be their first photo as newlyweds is doing the rounds on the internet. But did the wedding happen, or is there a twist in the tale? 61st Baeksang Arts Awards Winners: IU and Park Bo Gum’s ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Wins Big; Ju Ji Hoon and Kim Tae Ri Shine As Best Actors – Check Full List!.

Have IU and Lee Jong Suk Stepped Into Their ‘Forever’?

For those who are unaware, IU and Lee Jong Suk have been dating publicly since December 2022. Korean news outlet Dispatch had spilled the tea and revealed that their bond, which started as a friendship, turned into something more. After the news broke out, both agencies confirmed the relationship. IU's agency EDAM Entertainment in a statement said, "IU aand Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the wam reception of fans."

IU’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이지금 IU (@dlwlrma)

On the other hand Lee Jong Suk's agency HighZium Studios also reeased a statement confirming the news. The wrote, "Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being a couple and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so that they can continue their beautiful relationship." Recently, a post on Instagram claimed that IU and Lee Jong Suk have finally tied the knot. In the picture, the Big Mouth star looked dashing in a black tuxedo, while IU appeared as graceful as ever in a white, long-sleeved gown. But before you get too excited, K-Pop and K-Drama fans - take a deep breath because the post, along with the photo is fake!

Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이종석 (@jongsuk0206)

Viral Post Confirming IU and Lee Jong Suk’s Marriage Is FAKE!

Yes, IU and Lee Jong Suk are indeed dating, and fans are pretty happy about it. However, some fans tend to cross the line with their imagination and end up doing something quite foolish, which misleads others. The post claiming that IU and Lee Jong Suk are married is fake, and the photo shared in it is clearly AI-generated. Despite several users pointing out that the image is fake, a group of fans still fell for it.

Viral ‘Fake’ Instagram Post About IU-Lee Jong Suk’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kdrama woosung &jimin BTS (@eliane_me_bluebutterfly_2)

Commenting under the post, a user wrote, "Did IU and Lee Jong Suk know about this?" while another commented, "AI. I swear Im fed up of this AI sh*t." Another user pointed out, "Haha, the eyes of Lee Jong Suk is much way different. AI isnt it?" Another fan joked how even AI couldn't replicate the supreme lip genetics of Lee Jong Suk. Singer Ailee Marries Single’s Inferno’s Choi Si Hun in Dreamy Wedding Ceremony in Seoul; See Photos From Their Special Day.

Netizens React to the Viral Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anyone who follows South Korean entertainment knows that even the slightest update about a celebrity is usually confirmed by their agency, often before the celebrities themselves speak out. In that case, it doesn't make sense to believe random posts shared by fan pages on social media. There's no doubt that IU and Lee Jong Suk are among the most talked-about celebrities in Korea, and fans are naturally curious about their marriage status. But until their agencies release an official update, don’t fall for baseless speculation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).