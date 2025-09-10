PNN

Washington [US], September 10: At the historic National Press Club in Washington, D.C., a rare Indian voice echoed--this time not of politics, but of peace. Sri Aushim Khetarpal, Founder of the Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation, announced the launch of the Sai Baba Peace Awards, envisioned as a spiritual counterpart to the Nobel Peace Prize.

The awards aim to honor global leaders, reformers, saints, and humanitarians who embody values of love, truth, compassion, and unity. The launch event was attended by eminent personalities, including Bart S. Fisher (Harvard scholar, legal expert, and two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee) and Dr. Sanjana Jon (international relations strategist ), drawing attention from global media through exclusive interviews and podcasts.

During his USA tour, Khetarpal also visited the Embassy of India, Washington D.C., and was warmly received by officials. At the United Nations Headquarters, New York, he was honored with a Citation recognising his contribution to spiritual diplomacy and humanitarian service.

The mission further resonated at a public gathering in Long Island, where over 900 dignitaries, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs participated in an Independence Day celebration. At the United Nations, Khetarpal was also extended an invitation to host the Sai Baba Peace Awards in the prestigious UN Conference Hall in the coming months, with a likely formal debut by February-March.

