Did Miscreants Plant Nails on Samruddhi Expressway To Rob Motorists? Police Bust Fake Narrative (Watch Videos)

Police said that strengthening work was carried out on the Samruddhi Expressway using injectable nodules (Photo Credits: X/@LensterRodrigu1)

Mumbai, September 10: Several people shared videos on social media claiming nails were scattered on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra to rob motorists. The viral clip showed nails reportedly hammered into the road on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway between Sawangi Interchange and Jambhala Interchange in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It was claimed that unidentified miscreants scattered large nails on the Samruddhi Mahamarg to rob motorists using the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

A user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Nails put intentionally to rob motorists by some miscreants on samrudhi highway & risking the lives of the motorists at night requesting the police & traffic depth to increase patrolling & install cctv". The viral clip shows a man showing the road condition as large nails are seen being scattered on the Samruddhi Expressway. Viral Video Claims Nails on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, Police Clarify They Were Injectable Nodules for Maintenance Work.

Video Claiming Nails Planted to Rob Motorists on Samruddhi Expressway Goes Viral

@MTPHereToHelp @HSPMaharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @nitin_gadkari @PratapSarnaik nails put intentionally to rob motorists by some miscreants on samrudhi highway & risking the lives of the motorists at night requesting the police & traffic depth to increase patrolling & install cctv pic.twitter.com/6caViqkrCw — Lenster Rodrigues (@LensterRodrigu1) September 10, 2025

Fake Narrative Claiming Nails Scattered on Samruddhi Mahamarg Goes Viral

The video also shows the man claiming that tyres of several vehicles were punctured due to large nails being placed on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Scroll below to know the truth behind the viral video.

Police Bust Fake Narrative About Nails Planted on Samruddhi Expressway To Rob Motorists

Debunking the alleged claim as fake, Prashant Swami, DCP of Nagpur, said that maintenance work was ongoing on the Samruddhi Expressway. "Last night, a video went viral claiming that nails had been placed on the Samruddhi Highway. However, the truth is that maintenance work has been ongoing on this highway," he said. DCP Prashant Swami further said that strengthening work was carried out on lane number one of the Vehicle Under Pass (VUP) bridge on September 9.

Nagpur DCP Prashant Swami Dismisses Reports About Nails Being Planted on Samruddhi Expressway

Nagpur, Maharashtra: DCP Prashant Swami says, "Last night, a video went viral claiming that nails had been placed on the Samruddhi Highway. However, the truth is that maintenance work has been ongoing on this highway... Strengthening work was carried out yesterday using… pic.twitter.com/zWdIRae1vY — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2025

He also said that the maintenance work was undertaken on lane number one, while lanes two and three remained open for vehicles. "Barricades were in place, but a vehicle broke through, causing a puncture," he added. DCP Prashant Swami said that the claim that miscreants had planted the nails to rob motorists is fake. He also urged people not to believe rumours. Was Qatar Informed by US in Advance About Israel’s Attack on Hamas? Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Spokesperson Terms White House’s Claim False.

Busting the fake narrative going viral on social media, he clarified that nails were not placed on the Samruddhi Expressway, but the objects were injectable nodules which were installed as part of an ongoing maintenance work.

Fact check

Claim : Miscreants planted nails on Samruddhi Expressway to rob motorists. Conclusion : Nagpur DCP Prashant Swami said no nails were found on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. He added the objects were injectable nodules which were installed for maintenance work. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).