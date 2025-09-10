IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The wait is over for Indian cricket fans as Team India starts their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, in their tournament opener on September 10 against host United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Group A. The Asia Cup 2025 edition will be played in a T20-overs format, with India being the inaugural winners of the Asia Cup T20I in 2016, and are also the current champions of the Asia Cup ODI, winning the tournament in 2023. This will be the first major multinational tournament that India will play without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. When is IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs United Arab Emirates Match Preview.

The 15-member India national cricket team will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, and will see a blend of experience and youth with players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav included. The IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be India's first international match after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, and their first T20I since the IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates national cricket team will be skippered by Muhammad Waseem and will look to overcome the horrors of their recent UAE T20I Tri-Nation 2025 Series, where the UAE failed to win a single match against Pakistan or Afghanistan. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

Is IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast and digital partners of the Asia Cup 202 in India, who will provide viewing options of matches across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc, and on the OTT platforms SONY LIV and FanCode. The IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well for DD Free Dish users only. The Asia Cup 2025 final will also be available on the DD Sports channel for DD Free Dish users. It must be noted that only India-specific Asia Cup 2025 matches will have viewing options on DD Sports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).