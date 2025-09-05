PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: WOLIO AI, the education technology startup redefining how students interact with learning, is preparing to raise $5 million in fresh capital to develop a proprietary AI engine and accelerate its global ambitions.

The move comes after the company successfully closed its angel round earlier this year. With this next raise, WOLIO AI aims to eliminate its reliance on third-party platforms and instead build its own AI backbone--an engine designed to deliver independence, scalability, and security as the company scales its ecosystem.

Building the Education OS of the Future

At the heart of WOLIO AI's vision is WOLIO EDU, an AI-powered Education Operating System that integrates curriculum, learning tools, assessments, and student progress into one seamless platform. Unlike traditional fragmented systems, WOLIO EDU provides every learner with a lifelong student account--a single login that adapts to their needs from early schooling to advanced education and professional learning.

The platform is designed to replace heavy bags and outdated methods with a cloud-based, adaptive ecosystem. Through AI, it personalizes the entire experience: adjusting tone, complexity, and language to match each student's pace, mood, and learning style. This positions WOLIO EDU not just as a digital tool, but as a transformative alternative to today's rigid systems.

Independence in Innovation

Founder Akshay Manorama emphasizes that building an independent AI engine is not just about technology--it is about long-term innovation strategy.

"To truly revolutionize education, we cannot rely on borrowed engines," he said. "Our own AI backbone ensures safety, agility, and complete control of the learning experience."

This proprietary engine will act as the foundation for all future WOLIO products, enabling the company to expand across markets without the vulnerabilities or restrictions of external dependencies.

Momentum in the Ecosystem

Even at its early stage, WOLIO AI has caught the attention of education leaders, investors, and the AI community for its bold vision of personalized learning. The company has already built a strong pipeline of educators and institutional partners eager to pilot its system once the MVP is launched.

The $5 million raise will be used across three key priorities:

1. Core Engine Development - Building the proprietary AI engine and scaling infrastructure.

2. Product Expansion - Accelerating the development of WOLIO EDU for both K-12 and higher education.

3. Team Growth - Expanding its AI, engineering, and education research teams to support global scaling.

From India to the World

While India is the natural launchpad for WOLIO EDU--given its vast and complex education system--the company's ambitions are firmly global. By creating a single, lifelong education identity, WOLIO AI hopes to build a universal platform that can adapt to curricula and learners across geographies.

"This raise marks more than just a funding milestone," Manorama noted. "It is a statement of intent: that the future of education technology can be built from India for the world."

As WOLIO AI enters this next chapter, its focus remains on one goal--creating an education system where technology doesn't just digitize classrooms but truly empowers learners for life.

