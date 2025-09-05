Denmark vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Denmark will play Scotland at home in their first game of the 2026 World Cup qualifier, with the hosts looking to start on a positive note. They have been one of the most consistent teams in Europe in recent times and the Danes have it in them to feature in a third successive World Cup. Opponents Scotland are evolving at the international level, but they last played in the World Cup back in 1998. Although they did come close in featuring in the last tournament in 2022, they remain a work in progress. Denmark versus Scotland will start at 12:15 AM IST. Bulgaria 0-3 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino Score as La Roja Seal Comfortable Away Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Andreas Christensen is back available for Denmark and that is a major boost for the hosts. William Osula and Mads Hermansen are likely to make their debut for the team in this game. Kasper Schmeichel has been around for some time with the national team and his presence in goal will bring a calming influence on the backline. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will feature as the defensive midfielder with Kasper Dolberg leading the attacking line.

Scott McTominay has been one of the best players in the Italian Serie A ever since making his move to Napoli. He will be keen to replicate his club form for his national team. Che Adams will be given a start here and shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility. Stuart McGinn will be the main creative force in midfield. Swarm of Bees Stop Football Match in Tanzania; Players, Officials Lie Flat on the Ground to Avoid Being Stung (Watch Video).

Denmark vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Denmark vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, September 6 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Denmark vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Denmark National Football Team vs Scotland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is on Saturday, December 6. The Denmark vs Scotland match is set to be played at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Denmark vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Denmark vs Scotland live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For Denmark vs Scotland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Denmark vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Denmark vs Scotland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Denmark at home will make life difficult for Scotland, with them claiming a win here.

