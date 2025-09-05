FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The CAF Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are back again. It goes with a simple format, with a lot of teams, a lot of matches, and complex, intense dramas. This time, yet again, it's a question of six points for every single team concerned. The nations are divided into nine groups of six teams each. A total of 54 national football teams in CAF are locking horns for those coveted slots of the main round of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Mohamed Salah Calls Out UEFA After Death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid, Questions European Football Governing Body Over Circumstances of Footballer's Death (See Post).

Of the six teams in each group, the ones that finish in the top spot will get a direct berth in the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America. Also, it's not just about a top spot finish, teams finishing as runners-up will also get a chance. The four best runners-up from the nine concerned groups will fight through the CAF play-offs for a second chance via the inter-confederation playoffs. So far, Mohamed Salah's Egypt, DR Congo, South Africa, Cape Verde, Morocco, Gabon, Algeria, Tunisia, and Ghana are the respective league table leaders.

FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers Details

Series FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers Date Till September 10, 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast in India

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers matches in India. Therefore, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers on their TV channels in India. Read below for live streaming viewing options. Japan Become First Team To Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 After 2–0 Win Over Bahrain.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans however do have the live streaming viewing options available for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers matches in India. Fans can watch the matches on the FanCode app and website after purchasing a match/ tour pass. Those with an unlimited live stream pass might also be able to watch the matches

