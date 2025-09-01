PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Indonesia is set to make a strong statement at ITB India 2025, bringing the spirit of Wonderful Indonesia to Mumbai and beyond. With a target of welcoming 800,000 Indian travelers this year, the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia is positioning the country as a premier tropical destination for leisure, culture, and wellness.

Ahead of the three-day trade show, the Ministry of Tourism hosted Business Matching sessions in Kolkata (August 27) and Bengaluru (August 29), where 29 Indonesian sellers connected directly with Indian buyers. The initiative aimed to unlock new partnerships and fuel demand for Indonesian tourism products across the subcontinent.

"India is one of the fastest-growing outbound markets, and it is already our fifth-largest source of international arrivals," said Dedi Ahmad Kurnia, Assistant Deputy for International Tourism Marketing I (Southeast, South & Central Asia), Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia. "Through ITB India, we want to strengthen Indonesia's brand positioning and ensure our destinations remain top-of-mind for Indian travelers."

At ITB India 2025 (September 2-4, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai), the Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion will feature 20 leading sellers from Jakarta, Bali, and Yogyakarta along with immersive experiences designed to captivate global buyers. Beyond Bali, Indonesia is spotlighting its 10 Priority Destinations--including Lake Toba, Borobudur, Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, Raja Ampat, and Labuan Bajo--plus three emerging Regenerative Destinations: Bali, Jakarta, and Batam-Bintan.

Visitors will also discover Indonesia's rich wellness heritage. The pavilion will showcase jamu, Indonesia's traditional herbal drink, reimagined for modern lifestyles by Acaraki. Attendees can enjoy daily tastings, cultural performances, and hands-on workshops such as batik art, underlining how heritage and creativity merge to shape Indonesia's unique tourism offerings.

"Indonesia is naturally aligned with wellness tourism thanks to its ancient healing traditions, diverse cultures, and breathtaking landscapes," said Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ministry of Tourism of Republic of Indonesia. "Our participation at ITB India is not only about showcasing destinations, but also about inspiring Indian travellers to experience Indonesia in deeper, more meaningful ways."

As India's outbound travel market continues to surge, projected to hit 29 million international trips by 2025, Indonesia's presence at ITB India underscores its commitment to becoming a leading destination for Indian tourists seeking nature, culture, and regenerative travel experiences.

