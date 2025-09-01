Kolkata, September 1: The Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery results will be declared today, September 1, Monday. Players can check the live Kolkata Fatafat Result and Kolkata FF result on official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to know the winning numbers and view the complete result chart. Managed by local authorities in Kolkata, West Bengal, the game enjoys immense popularity and operates similarly to Satta Matka, where participants place bets by selecting numbers.

Played every day of the week, Kolkata FF keeps enthusiasts engaged with multiple rounds, making it one of the most sought-after lotteries in the region. Kolkata Fatafat is exclusive to Kolkata and involves eight rounds, or Bazis, conducted throughout the day. The results are announced every 90 minutes, beginning with the first Bazi at 10 AM, followed by subsequent rounds until the eighth Bazi at 8:30 PM. This structure allows participants to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result progressively, keeping the excitement alive throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 1, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Being physically present in Kolkata is a unique aspect of this lottery, differentiating it from other nationwide games. Participation in Kolkata FF requires skill and calculation, as players must guess multiple Bazis correctly, including determining the passing record number. Enthusiasts are encouraged to practice extensively before joining the game. For guidance, numerous YouTube tutorials are available to explain strategies, game patterns, and winning tips, helping beginners understand the nuances of Kolkata FF and improve their chances of success. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat remain popular, they operate under legal frameworks in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Despite being legal, the game carries financial risks and potential legal repercussions. LatestLY advises participants to exercise caution and play responsibly while enjoying the thrill of Kolkata FF.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).