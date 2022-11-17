San Francisco (California) [US], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Woolf, a global collegiate university, today announced the launch of Airlock, the first API to provide academic accreditation to higher education organizations and bootcamps around the world with online programs.

Airlock allows organizations to connect to Woolf by API to have their learning content benchmarked for accreditation value and matched to an accreditation license. Airlock combines an API with novel technologies for measuring student learning (US patent pending) to create a complete picture of each student's learning experience. Woolf's core accreditation engine matches these experiences with regulated accreditation requirements to determine whether students can be issued with credits.

Woolf's core software platform, the Accreditation Management System (AMS), is designed to demonstrate the academic rigor required for accreditation. It encodes regulatory requirements defined by governments and accreditation bodies that work with Woolf, and it demonstrates when qualified programs meet those standards and whether students have earned their academic credits.

"Our mission is to increase access to world-class higher education and ensure that it is globally recognized and transferable," said CEO and founder Dr. Joshua Broggi. "Airlock is a significant advance in accreditation technology, making it possible for regulators to understand how students are actually learning across the web."

Woolf is the only global collegiate university that allows lualified organizations to join as member colleges and offer accredited degrees. Organizations that connect with Woolf become members of the Woolf collegiate system, which is modeled on collegiate systems like the University of London or the University of California.

Scaler Neovarsity, a constituent college of Woolf uses Airlock to manage accreditation for graduate degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. "Airlock allows our students to use the Scaler learning environment, which has been custom-built to support advanced students in computer science. At the same time, it produces a record of all student learning for regulators, demonstrating our high standards and commitment to quality," said Scaler co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena.

Woolf has member colleges across five continents, where students earn stackable credits which can be converted to government-recognized degrees. Degrees from Woolf are issued with European ECTS credits that are recognized by more than 50 countries. Woolf has also been independently evaluated by ECE and FIS to be "equivalent of US regional academic accreditation," and Woolf degrees have been evaluated to be equivalent to those from "a regionally accredited institution."

