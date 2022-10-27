New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Woovly, a social commerce platform for the millennial generation in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, has announced its Diwali Sale from October 20 to October 31. The exclusive sale will allow its customers to grab only Rs 49/- branded products.

Through this sale, Woovly's users can avail huge discounts like buying any three products from the Same Brand at a Flat 35 per cent OFF; buying any two products from the same Brand at a Flat 25 per cent off; buying any product at flat 20 per cent off respectively. The platform has launched a large-scale sale across its beauty and wellness products.

Also Read | Tata, Airbus To Manufacture C-295 Transport Aircraft for IAF in Gujarat’s Vadodara, PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Facility on October 30.

Neha Suyal, Co-founder, Woovly said, "We are very hopeful with the festive season and Diwali sale. Our goal is to make it easy for our clients to buy their trusted beauty and wellness at an affordable price. For us, customer satisfaction is of utmost importance, and this sale will surely bring a smile to their face during this happy occasion!"

Following the online shopping trends, this is the second sale by Woovly after the BigBoom Sale. The sale features a wide array of products from well-known brands like Mamaearth, Bella vita Organic, Mars by GHC, Baby Chakra, The Woman's Company, and Nature's Essence. The platform expects to see significant growth in terms of orders and revenue this festive season.

Also Read | CM Manohar Lal-Led BJP Government in Haryana Completes 8 Years: Here Are Major Achievements Listed by the Chief Minister.

Powered by a creator community, Woovly is a social commerce platform for millennials in Tiers II, III, and IV cities. By watching brief videos produced by micro/nano influencers, users of Woovly may rapidly find and purchase lifestyle products. Influencers that drive traffic and sales are given monetary rewards by Woovly. Launched in 2020 and founded by Venkat and Neha Suyal, It is India's top social commerce portal, and despite the pandemic, it has increased by 500% in the last 1.5 years. Before this, Woovly secured a $3.6 million investment from a group of investors that included Anthill Ventures, ViNners, and Sana Ventures. Bengaluru, India, serves as the company's corporate headquarters. The startup's growth has been organic since it changed its business model in 2020.

Website: woovly.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)