Chandigarh, October 27: The Manohar Lal-led Haryana government completed eight years on Wednesday. On the occasion, the CM extended his best wishes to the people of the state and expressed the hope to receive get love and support. The chief minister, at a press conference in Delhi, presented the report card of his government. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Presents Report Card on Completion of 8 Years of His Government, Lists Major Achievements (Watch Video).

Addressing the press, CM Manohar Lal said "In these eight years, special focus has been given to the three 'C' strategy to uproot Corruption, Caste, and Crime. Besides this, the emphasis has also been given on promoting 5S - Shiksha, Swasthaya, Suraksha, Swabhiman, and Swavlambhan so as to ensure holistic development of Haryana." CM Khattar also praised PM Narendra Modi during the press conference. "The blueprint of development as shared by the Prime Minister has greatly inspired him to continuously work to bring radical changes," he added. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Hails Centre’s Decision To Hike MSP of Six Rabi Crops.

The Haryana CM Shared Some Major Achievements on Government:

Parivar Pehchan Patra:

Through Parivar Pehchan Patra, benefits of all the welfare schemes are ensured by identifying the actual needy families and ineligible beneficiaries who were taking undue advantage of various government schemes. Under PPP, benefits of all the welfare schemes, programmes and services being run by the State Government are given on a single platform.

Old Age Pension Hiked

The Old Age Pension which was Rs. 1000 per month in October 2014, has now increased to Rs. 2500 per month. Apart from this, the number of beneficiaries has increased from 13 lakh to 18 lakh. Soon the pension would be increased to Rs 3000 per month, CM assured.

Target To Increase Minimum Annual Income of Poor Families

Under the first phase of 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Abhiyan', a target has been set to identify about 2 lakh such poor families having an annual income of less than 1 lakh. Following this, efforts will be undertaken to increase the family income of such families upto Rs 1 lakh.

Interest of Farmers

The farmers can fill in the details of the crop sown by them while sitting at home on the 'Meri Fasal-Mera Byora' web portal, which will save them troubles of running to government offices. Through the portal, the selling of crops, crop damage compensation and financial assistance for fertilizers, seeds, loans and agricultural equipment has been made easier and hassle-free.

Initiatives to Minimise Air Pollution

To ensure less air pollution, teh government is working out on an initiative to provide a minimum support price (MSP) on stubble so that farmers sell their crop residue instead of burning it.

Antyodaya Saral Portal

At least 572 services and schemes of 42 departments have been made available online on Antyodaya Saral Portal. This initiative was undertaken to reduce human intervention in providing government benefits and to ensure that the benefits reach grassroot level.

Initiative to End Disputes Related to Ownership Rights

In order to put an end to disputes related to ownership rights in villages, the scheme to make villages Lal Dora free was launched on January 26, 2020. The scheme was later implemented in the entire country under the name of Pradhan Mantri SWAMITVA Yojana.

More Focus on Sports

Haryana has emerged as a sports hub in the last few years with many of its players making and breaking records in every tournaments and competitions. The Khattar-led government has ensured that the medal winning players get state benefits.

CM Khattar, in a press conference, said that his government launched many schemes that proved to be successful in the last eight years. The Haryana CM also gave information about the schemes run for farmers to small traders and from village people to youth.

