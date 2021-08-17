Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Asia's largest private medical response service provider company was recognised by the World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs as one of India's Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders to the pandemic. All those with a commitment to marginalised communities, social entrepreneurship, and the crisis in India were invited to spread the word and to engage with the listed entrepreneurs and ecosystem initiatives. Ziqitza Healthcare was recognized alongside respected Social Enterprises such as Adhyayan Foundation, Conserve India, Global Healthcare, Indus Action, Transforming rural India Foundation, etc.

The World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs and the Schwab Foundation has publish its Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders - a list of 50 leading social entrepreneurs and 12 social ecosystem initiatives. Each of these 62 leaders is delivering scaled responses to fight the COVID-19 crisis on the ground in India, where, triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant, the pandemic reached unprecedented and devastating levels earlier this year.

Often operating outside of mainstream response efforts and unable to rely on related funding streams, social entrepreneurs have had an outsize influence in the crisis, channelling much-needed resources and services to vulnerable communities, especially those in the difficult to reach 'last mile'. The list was curated jointly with Catalyst 2030's NASE and Aavishkaar Group.

Ziqitza is grateful to have been recognised by the World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs as one of India's Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders to the pandemic. Jointly, we're providing critical medical response service through the network of ambulances and tele helpline to support to over millions of people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis in India since March 2020. Ziqitza Healthcare Limited believes in Saving & Enhancing lives and acts in accordance to this philosophy in a continuous manner with our commitment to care for the Society.

Ziqitza rightly fitting into the list, has been providing relentless and timely support to the people in need of support in medical emergency, Ziqitza Healthcare services alone has helped save more than 42.5 million lives till date, and has served over 250,000 critically ill COVID-19 patients by transporting them from home to the hospital in time using their fleet of 3000 ambulances. We've over 10,000 workers providing their emergency medical services. Our panel of doctors managed over 20,000 calls a day on the telemedical helpline addressing queries on COVID-19 symptoms and treatments.

Commenting on this achievement, Amitabh Japiuria, MD & CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. said, "We thank The World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for recognising us and our efforts in India. We feel honoured to have been chosen for our Commitment to care. Our long-term focus is on delivering international quality standards in Emergency Medical Services, and on ensuring that quality Emergency medical services are accessible to all regardless of their income especially in challenging times like pandemics. This recognition is dedicated to all our 10,000 employees who went beyond the call of duty and serve all members of society with focus on saving as many lives as possible. At a time when formal systems have been overwhelmed, social enterprise like Ziqitza have stepped up to fill the gaps, especially for rural communities."

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL), has been one of the leading players in India's Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza Rajasthan congratulates Ziqitza for this achievement with World Economic Forum. Ziqitza is a "one-stop integrated healthcare solution" for corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza is winner of Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

