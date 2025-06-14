SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Zuno General Insurance, a new-age digital insurer committed to making insurance easy, friendly and innovative, has introduced India's first real-time crash detection feature to its flagship Zuno Smart Drive car insurance. This enhancement provides instant roadside support and accelerates claims processing, reinforcing Zuno's position as a leader in innovative, customer-centric insurance providers.

With this new addition, Zuno Smart Drive moves beyond just rewarding safe driving. The advanced mobile telematics system embedded in the Zuno app automatically detects crashes. It alerts the Zuno support team, triggering real-time roadside assistance, initiating a claims process, and providing aid without requiring customer initiation. This saves critical time during emergencies, ensuring help arrives when it is needed most.

Zuno GI, a pioneer in usage-based insurance, has already introduced Zuno Smart Drive with India's first built-in Pay How You Drive feature at no additional cost, which rewards customers based on real-time driving behaviour. By tracking metrics such as speed, braking, and consistency, the platform encourages responsible driving habits. Customers receive rewards for maintaining high driving scores, which also translates into policy renewal discounts, making safer driving financially rewarding. Zuno Smart Drive requires no special setup or device. It works directly through the Zuno app, providing users with personalised driving insights, real-time risk assessment, and a transparent view of how their behaviour impacts both safety and savings. This approach not only empowers customers with greater control over their premiums but also encourages a culture of responsibility on the road.

With its newest upgrade, Zuno Smart Drive supports, rewards, and protects in real-time. Zuno continues to raise the bar for what motor insurance can offer in today's connected world--smart, supportive, and centred around the customer.

Speaking about this customer-first innovation, Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance, said, "At Zuno, our goal is to turn insurance into a proactive safety partner. Zuno Smart Drive is an insurance that watches out for you, supports you in critical moments, and puts your safety first. With real-time crash detection, we're taking a decisive leap forward--moving from reactive support to proactive safety. It's a powerful example of how technology and empathy can come together to transform customer experience."

According to the Annual Report on Road Accidents in India by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), available till 2022, India witnessed 461,312 road accidents, with over 168,000 fatalities--an 11.9% increase from 2021. The report highlights the need for advanced emergency response systems, which Zuno's crash detection now aims to support.

About Zuno General Insurance:

Zuno General Insurance, formerly known as Edelweiss General Insurance, is a new-age digital insurer with an aspiration to reimagine Insurance to make it easy, friendly, and transparent. Amidst all the jargon and seriousness, Zuno is the friendly voice speaking in a language you understand and listening to what you have to say, stepping in at the right time so that you don't have to worry when things don't go as planned. Zuno is the friend you can always turn to for help, with the confidence that we will have your back at all times.

At Zuno GI, the focus is on building trust through digital solutions that are intuitive and responsive, using consumer insights and data analytics to drive innovation and experience. Our consumer-insight-driven strategy focused on customers' experience, innovative solutions, and an intuitive digital platform differentiates us in a competitive market.

Zuno GI started operations in 2018. We have over 7 million customers and a growing omnichannel distribution on digital rails. The company has a presence across key digital marketing places and partnerships with Maruti, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen, Jeep, OLA, PolicyBazaar, Turtlemint, PhonePe, Insurance Dekho, Fedbank Financial Services, Dvara KGFS, Repco Home Finance, ART Housing Finance, Renewbuy, Bajaj Capital, Anandrathi Global Finance, Avanse Financial Services, Zopper, Spinny, Nido Home Finance, ECL Finance, Mehsana Urban Co-Operative Bank, PolicyBoss, etc.

