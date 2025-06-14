SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) owner Kavya Maran is reportedly set to tie the knot with popular musician Anirudh Ravichander. Rumours of the two dating have been swirling for quite some time now and it seems that the wedding bells are set to ring for them. Speculations about their marriage are going viral on social media but it has to be noted that these are mere speculations and neither Kavya Maran nor Anirudh Ravichander has issued any official statement on the same. Abhishek Sharma's Mother Kisses Kavya Maran's Hands After Opening Batsman Smashes Century During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding rumours started to take shape after a Reddit post, suggesting the same, went viral. The post suggested that sources have stated that Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander have been dating for quite some time and will now marry each other. It also claimed Rajinikanth, who is also Anirudh Ravichander's uncle, has spoken to Kavya Maran's father, Kalanithi Maran, about the two. Several other fans commented on the viral post, stating that they have seen the two eating dinner and also walking together in Las Vegas. A report in Kaumudi Online has also claimed that the two have been dating since 2024. Kavya Maran’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After Tristan Stubbs Forces Vipraj Nigam To Get Run Out During SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Reddit Post Claiming Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander Set to Marry

Kavya Maran is a regular presence at Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and fans often look out for her reactions to certain events in a specific match. Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical Lakshmi Ravichander. Anirudh Ravichander has composed several hit songs in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

