New Delhi, April 26: A 28-year-old man hired a proxy candidate equipped with a Bluetooth device to appear for him in a CBSE recruitment examination. However, the plan backfired after Delhi Police arrested four persons, including the proxy and the original candidate, after an invigilator flagged a biometric mismatch between the two, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sachin (26), the proxy, Nitin (28), the original candidate, and Baljinder (27) and Shyam Sunder (29), both middlemen, who were arrested from different locations across the city, police said.

"Nitin, a BTech graduate from Jhajjar, Haryana, was seeking a government job and decided to hire an impersonator to better his chances. Baljinder and Shyam Sunder, both Group D employees at the Tohana Nagar Nigam in Haryana, allegedly operated as middlemen," police said in a statement. The probe revealed that Shyam struck a deal with Nitin for Rs 15 lakh to secure his selection. Shyam later roped in Baljinder, who arranged for Sachin to appear in the exam impersonating Nitin for a sum of Rs 12 lakh, police said. Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment Fraud: CBI Raids Premises at 12 Locations in Odisha.

The accused also developed a network to identify desperate candidates and arrange for their impersonators equipped with Bluetooth devices and other tools to cheat in recruitment exams, police said. The matter came to light on April 20 when exams were held for the posts of superintendent and junior assistant at a school in Greater Kailash-II. "During a routine check, an invigilator found a mismatch between a candidate's biometric data and that of the person appearing for him.

"The matter was promptly reported to the police. Sachin was arrested from outside the examination hall by officers in plain clothes, while Nitin, who was waiting nearby, was arrested shortly after," DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said. During interrogation, the duo disclosed the involvement of Baljinder and Shyam, who were arrested from a park in the Greater Kailash area after a brief search, he said. Sachin, a graduate from Rohtak in Haryana, had a history of appearing as a proxy in various exams. He was wanted in a similar case registered in Sikar, Rajasthan, the DCP said. Dummy Candidate, Solver Gang Kingpin Arrested for Fraud in Recruitment Exam.

"We are probing the involvement of more people in the racket," the officer said. Four GSM Bluetooth devices, four mobile phones, two laptops, one car, an OMR sheet, two admit cards, and an attendance sheet were seized from the accused's possession, police said. The authorities are examining if similar frauds were committed in other recruitment exams conducted recently in Delhi and its neighbouring states.

