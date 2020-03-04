Chawrasia, Shubhankar Ready for Qatar Masters

Doha, Mar 4 (PTI) SSP Chawrasia, who closed last week's Oman Open with a sterling five-under 67 despite two late bogeys, is confident of another good show at the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Chawrasia, a four-time winner on the European Tour, is one of the two Indians in the field, with two-time winner, Shubhankar Sharma being the other one.

Chawrasia finished T-25 but Sharma missed the cut last week. Sharma has now missed four cuts in last six starts since his T-7 finish in Turkish Airlines Open in November.

Sharma plays his first two rounds with young Nicolai Hojgaard and Kalle Samooja, while Chawrasia goes out with Qatar's Saleh Al Kaabi and Australian Maverick Antcliff.

Martin Kaymer is hoping he can turn his recent consistency into a long awaited win. The German is a former European Number One with 11 European Tour wins - including two Major Championships - but the last of those victories came nearly six years ago at the 2014 U.S. Open Championship.

He has started his 2020 campaign with four consecutive top 20s. The 35-year-old feels he is not far from ending his win drought, starting this week in the desert at Education City Golf Club, with this week's event moving from its long time home at Doha Golf Club.

Kaymer's Miracle of Medinah team-mate Nicolas Colsaerts ended his seven-year winless run in the autumn at the Open de France and after a top 20 in Oman last week, he too is feeling confident.

