Bijapur, February 4: Naxalites have hacked to death two men at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Bugdicheru village under Tarrem police station area on Monday night, they said. As per preliminary information, the unidentified Naxalites slit the throats of two villagers, identified as Karam Raju (32) and Madvi Munna (27), with a sharp-edged weapon. Both of them died on the spot, a police official here said. 8 Naxalites Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Carried Rs 16 Lakh Bounty.

After being alerted, a police team was rushed to the spot in the morning, he said, adding further details were awaited. Earlier on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of leaking information about the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah Vows To Eliminate Naxals by March 2026, Says ‘Sacrifice of Those Killed in Maoist Attack Won’t Go in Vain’.

On January 16, Naxalites killed a 48-year-old man in Mirtur area of Bijapur on the suspicion of being a police informer. According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

