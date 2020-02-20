China Says Number of New Virus Cases Rose by Just 394
World. (File Image)

Beijing, Feb 20 (AP) China says the number the of new virus cases rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death of 114.

The new figures on Thursday followed an effort in the epicenter of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan, to go door-to-door to find every infected person. Most of the tens of thousands of cases have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.

The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day.(AP)

