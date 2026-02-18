New Delhi, February 18: A new controversy has emerged at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi after a video showed that Wipro showcased “its” dog robot at the event, sparking allegations online that the machine may actually be a Chinese-made product.

The caption stated that Wipro highlighted advancements in AI driven robotics and automation, with Varun Dubey, Head of Innovation at Wipro, speaking about the robot’s capabilities and its potential industrial applications. While the company representative described the robot’s features, he stopped short of explicitly claiming that it was developed in-house. Galgotias University Asked to Vacate AI Summit After ORION Robotic Dog Found to Be China-Made Unitree Go2: Reports.

AI Summit Buzz: Wipro’s ‘TJ’ Robot Allegedly Identified as China-Made Unitree Go2

Despite that, several social media users argued that the presentation gave the impression of proprietary innovation. Observers pointed out that the robot closely resembles the Unitree Go2 manufactured by Unitree Robotics. The distinctive “O2” marking, commonly seen on the Unitree Go2, was reportedly still visible on the left side of the robot’s head. Notably, the machine did not display any visible “TJ” branding. Galgotias University Soccer Drone Row: After ‘Orion’ Unitree Go2 Robot Dog Controversy at India AI Impact Summit, Now Claims Over Striker V3 ARF Drone Spark Fresh Scrutiny.

Netizens Question if Wipro Showcased China-Made Unitree Go2 as ‘TJ’ at AI Impact Summit

The row comes just hours after Galgotias University faced backlash at the same summit over allegations of presenting a Unitree Go2 robot under the name ‘Orion’. Authorities later asked the university to vacate its pavilion, intensifying scrutiny over originality claims and transparency in robotics showcases at the high profile event.

