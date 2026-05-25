‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Tujhko’: Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s Love Story Unfolds in Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan’s Soulful Melody (Watch Video)

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Cocktail 2 have released their latest romantic track "Tujhko" on Monday, unveiling a soulful duet that brings together celebrated singers Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in a deeply emotional musical collaboration. Imtiaz Ali Clarifies ‘Good Girl Image’ Remark About Deepika Padukone, Says Being Mean to Her in This Lifetime Is ‘Impossible’.

Composed by acclaimed music director Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, "Tujhko" is positioned as a soft, comforting love ballad that leans into classic Bollywood romance while highlighting the fresh on-screen pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Tujhko’:

"Tujhko" is a gentle, slow-flowing romantic track. Arijit Singh leads the song with his signature emotive style, supported by Sunidhi Chauhan's powerful vocals, creating a layered duet that enhances the track's romantic tone.

The visuals of the song feature Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in warm, sunlit frames, with summer-inspired aesthetics and flowing silhouettes. The music video focuses on quiet, affectionate moments between the characters.

The song also marks a notable musical reunion for Arijit Singh with composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, a trio known for several iconic Bollywood hits. As highlighted in the official description, "Tujhko marks a massive musical milestone as it brings together India's top playback singer, Arijit Singh, and the versatile Sunidhi Chauhan for a rare, soulful duet". Pritam Reacts to ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Controversy, Music Composer Calls Critics ‘Unpaid PR’.

The film Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, features a new ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will release on June 19, 2026, in theatres.