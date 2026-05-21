Pritam Reacts to ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Controversy, Music Composer Calls Critics ‘Unpaid PR’

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has hit back at online critics who accused him of plagiarising his newly released track, "Mashooqa", from the upcoming Bollywood film Cocktail 2. Following its release on May 19, 2026, the track quickly drew listeners' attention on social media, where several users alleged that the song's primary hook and beats were lifted from a decades-old Italian composition. Dismissing the claims, Pritam characterised the online backlash as a cyclical pattern driven by online commentators, whom he referred to as his "unpaid PR team." ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Mashooqa’ COPIED? Netizens Accuse Pritam’s New Track of Plagiarising THIS 1993 Italian Tune.

Pritam Fires Back at ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Allegations

Responding to the growing online criticism on Wednesday night, Pritam took to his Instagram Stories to directly address those questioning the song's originality. The composer expressed frustration with netizens who routinely analyze his music for overlap with international tracks, dismissing their claims as entirely manufactured.

Pritam's Reaction to ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Allegations

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

"Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities,'" Pritam wrote. "Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis… Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say, guys, not nice."

The ‘Mashooqa’ Plagiarism Controversy

The dispute began shortly after "Mashooqa" dropped, when a Reddit user posted a side-by-side video comparing the Cocktail 2 number to a 1993 comedic Italian song titled "Se So Arrubate A Nonna" by the musical duo Bibi & Coco. The clip, which claimed the melodies of both hooks align closely, quickly went viral across various platforms.

While many social media users criticised Pritam, several fans and listeners defended the track. They argued that the song utilizes "sampling" a standard music industry practice where a portion of an older recording is legally repurposed and layered into a new track rather than direct copying. "Mashooqa" features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Raghav Chaitanya and Mahmood Ruaa Kayy.

Notably, the Italian segments of the track were written and performed by Italian singer Mahmood. This is not the first time Pritam has faced intense public scrutiny over his compositions.

More About ’Cocktail 2′

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the Maddock Films banner. The romantic comedy is being positioned as a franchise expansion or spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The new film shifts focus to a completely fresh storyline and central cast, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. ‘You’re F**king Hot’: Rashmika Mandanna Confesses Love for Kriti Sanon at ‘Cocktail 2’ Event (Watch Video).

The promotional video for "Mashooqa" highlights the on-screen chemistry between Kapoor and Sanon as their characters travel through Sicily. Cocktail 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Pritam). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).