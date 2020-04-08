Combating COVID-19 : Andhra Pradesh Govt Takes over 58 Private Hospitals

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Fifty-eight private hospitals across 13 districts in the state have been taken over by the state government to deal with the spread of COVID-19.A total of 19,114 beds are available in these private institutions. Of them 17,111 are non-ICU beds; 1,286 are ICU beds, and 717 are isolation beds."A lot of private institutions responded to Chief Minister's call to battle COVID-19. We have taken over a total of 58 private hospitals with a capacity of over 19,000 beds. This will further boost our medical infrastructure and help the state prepare for any eventuality" said State Nodal Officer, Girija Shankar here on Wednesday.The government has also placed an order for 3 lakh rapid testing kits whereas the production of ventilators and other medical equipment has started in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

