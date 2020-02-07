Cong MP Complains to Speaker About Being Manhandled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Friday complained to Speaker Om Birla about being manhandled in the house by MPs of the ruling BJP."My leader Rahul Gandhi was allotted a starred question today in the Lok Sabha regarding the Wayanad Medical College. He was not given an opportunity to speak and the Minister was not answering his question and was making a defamatory statement against him," wrote the Congress MP to Birla, sources said."I went to the Well of the House and requested the Minister to kindly stop the statement and answer the starred question. But MPs of the ruling party manhandled me including Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who pushed me and threatened to kill me," he added.Tagore requested Speaker Birla to check the CCTV footage and take immediate action against the members, who manhandled him in the House. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)