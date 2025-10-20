Panaji, October 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the extraordinary coordination among the armed forces compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor. "The fear created by the Indian Navy. The amazing skill displayed by the Indian Air Force. The bravery of the Indian Army. The tremendous coordination of the three forces forced Pakistan to surrender so quickly in Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering of soldiers onboard INS Vikrant.

The Prime Minister further stated that INS Vikrant was a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). "INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. Indigenous (Swadeshi) INS Vikrant, tearing through the oceans, is a reflection of India's military might," PM Modi said. He added that INS Vikrant was not merely a warship, but a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact and commitment. "Vikrant is huge, vast and panoramic. Vikrant is outstanding, Vikrant is also special," Pm Modi said. Diwali 2025: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepavali With Navy Personnel Onboard INS Vikrant, Says ‘Fortunate to Celebrate Festival of Lights With Soldiers’ (Watch Video).

Celebrating Diwali with soldiers at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar, PM Modi said, "Today is an amazing day. This scene is memorable. Today, on one side, I have the ocean, and on the other, I have the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India. I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy." "Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he added.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday continued his tradition of celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers, as he visited the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar. PM Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel. The 262-metre-long INS Vikrant has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes, which is much larger and advanced than her predecessor. The ship is powered by four Gas Turbines totalling 88 MW of power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots. Built at an overall cost of close to Rs. 20,000 Crs, the project has been progressed in three Phases of contract between MoD and CSL, concluded in May 2007, December 2014 and October 2019 respectively.

The ship's keel was laid in February 2009, followed by launching in August 2013. With an overall indigenous content of 76 per cent, IAC is a perfect example of the nation's quest for "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" and provides thrust to the Government's 'Make in India' initiative. With the delivery of Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier. Diwali 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Greetings to Citizens, Says ‘May This Sacred Festival of Lights Illuminate Every Individual’s Life’.

Vikrant has been built with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, and has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. The ship would be capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy). Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the armed forces near the Indo-Pak border in Kutch.

