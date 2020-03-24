Coronavirus: All 32 Latur Samples Test Negative

Latur, Mar 24 (PTI) All 32 samples sent so far from Latur for coronavirus testing has returned negative, while 54 people are in home quarantine, Collector G Sreekanth said on Tuesday.

He asked people to fully comply with lockdown rules in force in the district.

He said crop insurance money has been deposited in banks and would be distributed to farmers when lockdown stipulations are lifted.

