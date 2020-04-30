Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 3515

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi increased to 3,515 on Thursday, with three fresh deaths being reported, according to data shared by Delhi government.

Till Wednesday, the national capital recorded 3,439 cases and 56 fatalities.

On Thursday, 76 fresh cases were reported while three people succumbed to the virus.

As many as 1,094 patients have recovered while there are 2,362 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)