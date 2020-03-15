Coronavirus Toll in France Reaches 91, Confirmed Cases over 4,400

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], Mar 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from coronavirus reached 91 and the number of positive cases in the country surpassed 4,400, the state health agency said on Saturday (local time).France is one of the worst-affected countries in Europe, which has been declared the new virus hotspot after infections on the continent rose dramatically this month, while those in China have been leveling off.The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (Sputnik/ANI)

