Coronavirus: US Stocks Closed Up 9 Per Cent as Trump Declares National Emergency

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 14 (Sputnik/ANI): US stocks closed up nine percent on Friday (local time) as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak.The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 9.4.The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, rose nine percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 9.4 per cent.All three indexes were still down about 20 per cent or more from their February highs, placing them into continued bear markets. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)