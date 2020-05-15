Coronavirus:HC Extends Date of Interim Orders by It & Lower Courts Till Mid-June

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday extended till June 15 all the interim orders, which were to expire on or after May 15, in cases before it as also the district courts as litigants would not be able to appear in such matters due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, said as some of the restrictions imposed by the Centre are still in operation and "taking note of the extraordinary circumstances", all the interim orders which would expire on or after May 15 would stand extended till June 15.

The bench, also comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, made it clear that the interim orders are being extended till June 15 or further orders except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during this period.

It also said if the extension of interim measures till June 15 causes hardship to a party to such proceeding, "they would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief, as may be advised".

Earlier on March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts, in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

