COVID-19: Boehringer Ingelheim Steps Up Effort with Global Support Program

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim on Wednesday said it has significantly stepped up its support to the fight against Covid-19 and has set up a programme to bring more financial relief, protective materials and medicine donations to healthcare institutions and communities in need around the world.

The company has made available 5.8 million euros for financial and in-kind donations for local emergency aid across its markets. This includes protective masks, disinfectants, inhalers and medicines, Boehringer Ingelheim said in a statement.

It is also working with local organisations that use financial and medicine donations to organize help for patients in their communities, it added.

“Many of our employees want to participate in the program(Global Support Program): we offer support through donations and paid-leave volunteering, engage in significant scientific projects and bring relief to communities in developing regions in Kenya and India, with whom we have a decade-long relationship," Boehringer Ingelheim Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Hubertus von Baumbach said.

Boehringer Ingelheim India MD Sharad Tyagi said during this unprecedented crisis, the company joins hand for helping in the common cause, by extending aid for local initiatives.

"We have presently made a contribution of around 150,000 euros supporting various local initiatives. This includes aid via Americares India Foundation to support Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for setting up COVID-19 quarantine centers and donation of 1,000 PPE's, procuring N95 masks from China for distribution to hospitals and providing 5,000 3 ply masks for HCP's to BMC", he added.

The company has also made a significant contribution to the PM CARES Fund, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)