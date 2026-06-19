'I Apologize to Electors': Uddhav Thackeray After Majority of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Defect to Eknath Shinde Camp

In a major political setback that has once again reshaped the political landscape of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray issued a public apology to electors who voted for his party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 2024 general elections, following a fresh rebellion that saw a majority of his lawmakers defect to the rival Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Thackeray’s statement came through a social media post amid intense political turmoil in the state, as six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs elected under the Shiv Sena (UBT) banner skipped crucial party meetings and initiated steps to align themselves with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp. "I apologize to the electors who in 2024 voted for Lok Sabha MPs who have now defected," Thackeray stated, addressing the growing crisis within his party. Why Are 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Leaving Uddhav Thackeray Camp?.

The political crisis intensified when six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs—Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omraje Nimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure—stayed away from a crucial parliamentary board meeting. Reports indicate that the dissident lawmakers have moved to a separate location and signed a formal letter seeking a merger with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. By shifting allegiances, the six rebel MPs meet the critical two-thirds threshold required under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to bypass the immediate threat of the anti-defection law.

The coordinated defection, reportedly orchestrated under a political strategy dubbed "Operation Tiger," leaves Thackeray with just three loyalist MPs in the lower house of Parliament. In response to the sudden desertion, the Thackeray faction has moved swiftly to limit the damage. Senior leader and MP Arvind Sawant submitted a formal letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on behalf of the party, urging the secretariat not to grant separate identity or privileges to any splinter group claiming affiliation with Shiv Sena (UBT).

The party argued that numbers alone cannot validate a merger under the current anti-defection framework and demanded that the Speaker hear their position before making any official decision. Meanwhile, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut lashed out at the departing lawmakers, describing them as "dishonest" and alleging that massive financial incentives were used to influence their shift. Shiv Sena Denies Reports of Six UBT MPs Joining Party at Foundation Day Event.

The timing of the crisis adds a layer of bitter irony for the Thackeray family. The defections unfolded right around the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena's foundation day, a milestone marked by parallel celebrations from both competing factions. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the development as a validation of his leadership and a significant boost to the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s strength, the Thackeray camp is left managing yet another deep structural split. This wave of desertions mirrors the monumental 2022 coup when Shinde walked away with 39 MLAs, ultimately claiming the original party name and its iconic bow-and-arrow symbol.

Addressing party workers at Matoshree, Thackeray urged his remaining cadre to stay resilient, while legal experts prepare for what is expected to be a protracted battle over parliamentary recognition in New Delhi.

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