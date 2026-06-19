Jio Platforms IPO DRHP Filed: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Isha, Akash and Anant Will Lead the Jio IPO Process

In a milestone development for India’s capital markets, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday, June 19, that the board of Jio Platforms has formally approved its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). The regulatory draft papers are being submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today, formally setting in motion one of the country's most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs). The corporate announcement was delivered during Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to an exchange filing by RIL, the proposed public issue will consist of a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of INR 10 each. While market reports estimate the overall fundraise could hover around USD 4 billion, the tech conglomerate stated that all net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to prepay existing debt, with remaining tranches earmarked for general corporate usage. Reliance Industries Opening Bell Updates: AGM, Jio IPO, AI in Focus.

Jio Platforms IPO DRHP To Be Filed With SEBI Today

Jio Platforms IPO DRHP to be filed with SEBI today pic.twitter.com/P28RABUdn4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2026

Generational Leadership Transition

Addressing shareholders at the virtual convention, Ambani characterised the strategic market debut as a deeply significant event for the internal corporate structure and the retail investor community. He notably confirmed that the next generation of the Ambani family will remain at the helm of the massive capital process. "This is a deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance Family, and millions of its shareholders," Ambani told investors. "Isha, Akash, and Anant are heading the Jio IPO process and will lead the next generation of value creation opportunities in the future".

Prominent national news networks highlighted the structural transition via official press statements on social platforms. As reported by Press Trust of India: "Isha, Akash, and Anant are heading the Jio IPO process and will lead the next generation of value creation opportunities in the future," Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company's AGM. Asian News International also captured the overarching global vision shared by the RIL Chairman: "The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value," Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said.

Jio Platforms Board Has Approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, Says Mukesh Ambani

#WATCH | At the 49th AGM of the company, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani says, "...The Board of Jio Platforms has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus earlier today and it will be filed with SEBI today..." (Video Source: Reliance… pic.twitter.com/5OYjPJGu74 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

Core Digital Infrastructure and Financial Milestones

The formal decision to pursue a domestic public listing follows a decade of massive network infrastructure deployment. Jio Platforms houses Reliance's telecommunications, high-speed broadband, and broader software application ecosystem. The platform boasts a dominant consumer footprint of over 524 million subscribers, including a 5G user base of 268 million outside China. Financially, Jio Platforms reported total revenues of INR 1.47 lakh crore for FY26, achieving a yearly profit after tax exceeding INR 30,000 crore for the first time. Prominent global entities maintain minority equity stakes in the digital entity, including Meta Platforms with a 9.99 per cent holding and Alphabet (Google) with a 7.73 per cent allocation. Reliance Jio IPO: India’s Largest Telecom Giant Expected To File Draft Papers for USD 4 Billion Public Offering Ahead of RIL AGM.

Strategic Posturing and AI Roadmaps

Beyond the financial specifications of the stock market debut, RIL executives utilised the 49th AGM to outline an expansive technical blueprint centred heavily around artificial intelligence. Under the 'Reliance Intelligence' umbrella, the company introduced new enterprise solutions, including Jio Teleframe for automation agents and the native voice assistant platform Jio Call Agent. The definitive timeline for the public subscription window will remain subject to final regulatory clearance of the DRHP from SEBI, alongside corresponding clearances from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Limited.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).