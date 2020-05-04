COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 42,836

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): A total of 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 42,836 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.The total number of cases include 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths."2,573 new cases and 83 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 42,836 including 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.The Health Ministry also said that the outcome ratio, indicating the status of closed COVID-19 patients whether they have died or recovered, has improved to 90:20, which was 80:20 on April 17. (ANI)

