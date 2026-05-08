Nida Khan Arrested in TCS Conversion Case After 42-Day Manhunt; SIT to Seek Custody (Watch Videos)

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In a major development in the ongoing TCS Nashik se*ual harassment and religious conversion case, the Nashik Special Investigation Team (SIT), in a joint operation with the local Crime Branch, arrested the prime accused, Nida Khan, late Thursday night. Khan, who had been absconding for over 40 days, was taken into custody from a residential flat in the Kaiser Colony area of Naregaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where she was reportedly staying with family members.

The Arrest Operation

The arrest follows a sustained manhunt launched by the Nashik City Police after an FIR was registered against Khan on March 26. Acting on specific intelligence, a coordinated team led by Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Mitke tracked Khan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Police officials confirmed that Khan had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations. Her arrest comes just days after a Nashik local court rejected her anticipatory bail application on May 2, citing the "serious nature of the offense" and the need for custodial interrogation to probe potential international links. TCS Nashik Case: Cops Reveal Accused Stalked and Harassed Survivors on Social Media.

Allegations and Investigation

Nida Khan, a suspended "Process Associate" at the TCS Nashik unit, is a key figure in a case involving nine FIRs filed by multiple employees. The complainants, primarily women aged 18 to 25, have alleged a pattern of sexual exploitation, mental harassment, and attempts at forced religious conversion within the workplace. Specific allegations against Khan include pressuring female colleagues to adopt Islamic traditions, such as wearing the hijab and reciting religious verses. The prosecution also informed the court of suspected links in Malegaon and Malaysia, suggesting a broader network involved in providing inducements for conversion.

Background of the TCS Case

The controversy surfaced in early 2026, leading to the formation of an SIT to investigate claims of workplace misconduct and religious coercion. While TCS has clarified that Khan was not an HR manager as previously reported, she is accused of using her position to influence junior staffers and discouraging survivors from reporting harassment. To date, eight individuals have been named as accused in the various FIRs, including six male employees and Khan. The charges include sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to sexual exploitation and hurting religious sentiments, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. TCS Nashik Case: ‘Wi-Fi Passwords Were Vulgar’, Survivor Makes Fresh Shocking Claims.

Nida Khan Arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

NIDA KHAN ARRESTED. NASHIK IT ‘CONVERSION' TRAP CASE 2nd woman accused Nida Khan arrested by Nashik Police from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after anticipatory bail was rejected. Police say she had been hiding for 4 days at a flat in Kaiser Colony, Naregaon with family members.… pic.twitter.com/jZCKyuVOYR — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 8, 2026

Next Steps

Nida Khan is expected to be produced before a local court in Nashik on Friday. The SIT is likely to seek maximum police custody to facilitate the forensic examination of electronic devices and to investigate financial trails related to the alleged conversion activities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Rahul Shivshankar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).