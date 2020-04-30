COVID-19: Cases in Nashik District Rise to 281

Nashik, Apr 30 (PTI) With five more persons testing coronavius positive, the count of COVID-19 patients in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 281 on Thursday, officials said.

The new patients are from Malegaon town in the district, they said.

The 281 patients include 258 from Malegaon alone, 10 from Nashik city and 11 from other parts of the district, they said.

There are two patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in Nashik hospitals.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 12 persons, the officials said.

