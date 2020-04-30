COVID-19 Cases in Solapur Touch 100-mark

Solapur, Apr 30 (PTI) The coronavirus positive cases in Solapur city of Maharashtra touched the 100-mark on Thursday, an official said.

All the 100 patients are from Solapur city limits, while two others are from the rural parts of the district, Collector Milind Shambharkar said.

"Most of the cases reported so far are from congested settlements in Solapur city. We have declared 22 areas as containment zones and giving stress on aggressive contact tracing of the positive patients," he said.

So far 1,455 persons have been tested, of whom 102 were found infected, he said.

So far, the infection claimed the lives of six persons in Solapur.

