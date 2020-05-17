COVID-19: India Records Highest-ever Spike at 4,987 Cases, Tally Reaches 90,927

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): With the highest-ever spike of close to 5,000 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has crossed 90,000 on Sunday.With an increase of 4,987 COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the count has reached 90,927, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The total number of active cases in the country stands at 53,946 today, while 2,872 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far, with one patient having migrated. 120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. However, on the positive side, close to 4,000 patients have also been cured and discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of cured patients to 34,108.With 30,706 confirmed cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected by the infection in the country.It is followed by Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with 10,988 and 10,585 cases, respectively.The national capital, with 9,333 cases, is also one of the regions which is badly affected by the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)