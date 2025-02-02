Ayodhya February 2: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday broke down and wept at a press conference after the unclothed body of a Dalit girl was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh. He lashed out at the state government terming it an "extremely sad and inhuman" crime. In a post on X, he alleged that the girl's body was found naked in Sardar Patel Ward of Sahanawan Gram Sabha, with both her eyes gouged out. "This government cannot do justice," he wrote.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad broke down and said that if justice is not served, he would resign from the Lok Sabha. He was seen being consoled by fellow panelists at the press conference. Meanwhile, Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar informed that police have detained a suspect for questioning and formed special teams to probe the case. ‘Will Resign if Justice Is Not Served’: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad Breaks Down in Tears While Addressing Press Conference Over Dalit Girl’s Rape and Murder in Ayodhya; Video Goes Viral.

SSP Nayyar said, "On 31st January 2025, information was received at Darshan Nagar Chowki that a girl was asleep with her sister on the night of 30th January but the girl was missing when the sister woke up the next morning. She informed the Police about the same. Police registered a case and formed two teams to look for the girl. It was found this morning, that the body of the girl has been found in a field. Senior officials and the Forensics team reached the spot and collected scientific evidence. Uttar Pradesh: Man Held for Clicking Photos From Camera in Sunglasses at Ram Janmabhoomi Complex in Ayodhya.

Awadhesh Prasad Breaks Down After Girl's Body Found

#WATCH | SP MP Awadhesh Prasad breaks down as he addresses a press conference on the incident wherein the body of a girl, who was missing for 3 days, was found in a field in Ayodhya. He says, "Let me go to Lok Sabha, I will speak with PM Modi. If justice is not served, I will… pic.twitter.com/8SvPUYaArR — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2025

Prima facie, it seems that the murder did not happen on the spot, the girl was murdered somewhere else and her body was disposed in the field. Three teams have been formed as of now, one suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The case will be cracked soon and the guilty will be given the strictest punishment through fast-track court. All teams are working towards it...".

