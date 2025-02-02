In a heart-wrenching moment, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad broke down in tears while addressing a press conference on February 2 over the brutal rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Ayodhya. The 22-year-old victim's body was discovered naked in a dry canal on February 1 after being missing since the night of January 30. Prasad, visibly shaken, expressed his deep pain and anguish over the tragic incident which occurred in the Sardar Patel Nagar ward. In the emotional address, the MP was heard saying, "I will resign if justice for the victim is not served." A three-minute video of Prasad’s tearful plea quickly went viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Man Held for Clicking Photos From Camera in Sunglasses at Ram Janmabhoomi Complex in Ayodhya.

SP MP Awadhesh Prasad Breaks Down in Tears Over Dalit Girl's Murder in Ayodhya

अयोध्या सांसद अवधेश प्रसाद फूट फूटकर रो रहे हैं. दरअसल, अयोध्या के सरदार पटेल नगर वार्ड में एक दलित युवती से दरिंगदी हुई है. जिससे अवधेश प्रसाद आहत हैं. कह रहे कि अगर इंसाफ न मिला तो इस्तीफा दे देंगे. pic.twitter.com/m9xaReAcKO — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)