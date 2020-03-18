Declare 15 Villages 'untouchability-free' by Aug 15: Mevani

Gandhinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) Independent MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday asked the BJP government in Gujarat to declare any 15 villages "untouchability-free" before the upcoming Independence Day if it is committed to eliminate the social evil in the state.

Speaking in the Assembly here, Mevani also asked the state government to make an allocation in its budget to purchase machines to prevent death of sanitation workers engaged in cleaning sewers or septic tanks.

"If the government is not running any special drive or campaign to eliminate untouchability, it implies that we want to keep alive this centuries-old social evil.

"On behalf of 48 lakh Dailits of Gujarat, I am asking the government to give me a commitment that it will eliminate untouchability from 15 villages of their choice before August 15," said Mevani.

He was speaking during a debate on the budgetary allocation for the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

Referring to the launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission, Mevani stressed on the use of technology to prevent death of sanitation workers engaged in cleaning sewers or septic tanks.

"When the country is all set to launch Chandrayaan-3 too, what provisions you have made in your budget so that sanitation workers do not have to die after entering manholes?

"Why can't we purchase machines to save the lives of sanitation workers belonging to the Valmiki community? If not in this budget, kindly make such provision in the next budget," he said.

The MLA from Vadgam in Banaskantha district accused the BJP government of ignoring minority communities, including Parsis, Jains, Sikhs and Christians.

"In a budget of Rs 2.17 lakh crore (for Gujarat), you have allotted just Rs 50 crore for minorities, who are 10 per cent of the population.

"Is this your Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (a reference to BJP slogan)? And, minorities do not mean only Muslims. I am also talking about Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

"I feel that your (development) model does not include Dalits, tribals and minorities," he alleged.

Without giving any assurances, Social Justice Minister Ishwar Parmar said Mevani's demands were mere "suggestions".

