New Delhi, March 6: A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey building in the busy Delhi's Daryaganj area on Thursday afternoon, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, the fire incident was reported at around 3.30 pm. Locals noticed the flames and immediately raised an alarm. Upon receiving the information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Restaurant in Khan Market, No Casualties Reported.

Fire Breaks out at Multi-Storey Building in Daryaganj

VIDEO | A fire broke out in the basement of a building where batteries were stored in the Daryaganj area of central Delhi on Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. There is no report of any casualty in the incident so far, it said. pic.twitter.com/RCe33GpYHk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2025

Delhi: A fire broke out in the basement of a building in Daryaganj. Seven fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/mTSaEd72tj — IANS (@ians_india) March 6, 2025

Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "The three-storey building houses offices. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident," said Firoz Khan, an official from the fire department. The fire has been brought under control. The exact reason behind the fire is still unclear, he added. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)