Delhi Violence: First Charge-sheet Filed Against Shahrukh Pathan, 2 Others

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The first charge-sheet has been filed against Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya in connection with violence in North-East Delhi earlier this year, police said on Friday.The charge-sheet was filed in Karkardooma court."The first charge-sheet has been filed against Shahrukh, who had fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others, Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik in the Karkardooma court in connection with North-East Delhi violence," read an official statement issued by the Delhi Police.According to sources, on February 24, Pathan went back home after the incident and was petrified to see his photos flashing on the television screen. He then changed his clothes, drove to Hauz Khas, kept roaming around in the clubs there and slept in his car.Pathan then went to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, from where he was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. During the investigation, he revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son. He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.In February, clashes broke out in the North-East area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

